Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Fifty days in, Trump has already shown his weak points

The president is showing he's vulnerable to public opinion and Wall Street.

‘Amateur hour at the White House’: Ex-lawmaker knocks Trump admin’s handling of economy March 11, 2025 / 09:30
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.