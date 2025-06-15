Opinion

On Father’s Day, I’m doing something new with the hands I inherited from my dad

It wasn’t until I let go of my dad completely that I realized that despite being near-perfect strangers, we had some glaring similarities — starting with our hands.

A drawing the author made when he was 5 or 6 years old.Courtesy Drew Katchen
By  Andrew Katchen

Andrew Katchen

Andrew Katchen is a producer for "Morning Joe" on MS NOW.