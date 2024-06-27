Why claims about Biden using performance enhancing drugs make no medical sense

This week we’ve watched a parade of Fox News hosts and conservative lawmakers argue with no evidence that President Joe Biden will be administered some sort of performance enhancing drugs prior to Thursday’s debate. “We anticipate that for this first debate he will be on something,” claimed Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Iowa Republican. Controversial GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who served as the official White House doctor in the Trump administration, said Biden should be drug tested. “I’m going to be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs,” Jackson claimed on Fox News.
These baseless accusations seem to be predicated on the belief that Biden is in some way cognitively impaired and thus would need some type of medication or drug to be able to function normally on the debate stage. From a medical standpoint, this makes no sense.
To begin with, there is no publicly available evidence to support the argument that Biden is clinically cognitively impaired, and his doctor gave him a clean bill of health last year. Thus the idea that drugs would improve his cognitive functioning or debate performance is simply not supported by scientific evidence. In my decades of experience studying the effects of potential cognitive enhancing agents for clinical use in cognitive and neurodegenerative disorders, I can find little to no evidence that such agents would improve public speaking or debating. If anything, attempting to use the limited selection of drugs we have developed could impair cognitive functioning in a healthy individual.
While certain drugs or medication may enhance athletic performance, and are therefore banned from competition, the brain works quite differently. Attention, memory and decision-making operate through a complex system of networks in the brain. These networks are dependent on small neurotransmitter molecules signaling between nerve cells within these cognitive networks.
Patients with certain cognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, do appear to benefit from enhancing signaling in the brain via drugs that improve the availability of these small molecules. However, attempting to enhance cognition with these sorts of drugs in an individual who does not have deficits leads to no improvements at all. It might even worsen cognitive functioning. The healthy brain’s capacity for processing and memory storage is already at or near its optimal functioning, and overstimulating this existing system is not helpful.
Cognitive enhancers are typically designed to address specific deficits in neurotransmitter systems. Drugs such as stimulants (for example amphetamine and related agents) may help someone with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) function more normally. But again, in an individual without such a diagnosis, these drugs do not improve normal performance for most tasks, but instead can disrupt cognitive functioning and impair attention, memory and decision-making.