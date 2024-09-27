Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Eric Adams’ political career is over — but the chaos isn’t

The indicted New York mayor's administration is crumbling and his re-election hopes are essentially vaporized.

‘Complete disaster for NYC’: Mayor Eric Adams facing calls to resign after indictment September 26, 2024 / 09:36
By  Ross Barkan

Ross Barkan

Ross Barkan is a writer and journalist from New York City. 