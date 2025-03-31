Elon Musk wants to turn elections into his own personal Powerball

Here’s a simple question: Should a rich person be allowed to write you a check for voting the way they want?
From a legal perspective, the answer is complicated, as it depends on how the offer is structured and how prosecutors and courts interpret various state statutes.
But set that aside. Don’t even look at it from an ethical or moral perspective. Just ask yourself: Practically, is that a good idea?
The question has come up because billionaire federal contractor Elon Musk is trying several creative ways to encourage turnout in a Wisconsin state Supreme Court race he’s taken an interest in. But history has shown that if this works and it remains legal, it won’t be long before other billionaires adopt similar tactics.
If that happens, sweepstakes could become a staple of every election cycle as billionaires compete to offer you cash. You could call it Balance-of-Powerball, maybe, or MAGA Millions.
It’s perhaps inevitable that we would end up here. After the Supreme Court began dismantling the campaign finance system with the 2010 decision in Citizens United, corporations and the wealthy have found more and more creative ways to spend money on elections. Giving voters cash directly is just cutting out the middlemen of campaign consultants and ad makers.
Now, let’s talk about the specifics of this case.
Two political action committees linked to Musk, America PAC and Building America’s Future, have disclosed spending about $17 million on the Wisconsin race, while Musk donated $3 million to the state Republican Party, according to ProPublica. They and other big spenders have helped push overall spending on the race to more than $80 million, making it the most expensive judicial race in American history.
But Musk didn’t stop there. In true entrepreneurial fashion, he looked for other ways to influence the race.
First, America PAC put together a two-sentence petition “in opposition to activist judges,” offering $100 to any registered voter in Wisconsin who signed it and another $100 for any voter who referred another person to sign it. In exchange, voters just have to submit their full name, email, mailing address and cellphone numbers — all valuable information for anyone running a get-out-the-vote effort, especially for a low-turnout judicial election.
It’s not the first time Musk’s PAC has used this tactic. In the run-up to the November presidential election, America PAC ran a “sweepstakes” offering million-dollar prizes for voters who signed a petition that seemed designed to gather names for a get-out-the-vote effort in swing states. Musk’s own lawyers admitted in court that the “winners” of the prizes were not actually randomly chosen but were more like paid spokespeople.
Officially, the giveaways are just for voters who signed a petition. But let’s be real. The PACs wouldn’t be doing this if they didn’t think it would help Musk’s preferred candidate, Brad Schimel. Musk is not exactly known for charity. (In fact, his private charitable foundation did not give away the minimum amount required to avoid tax penalties for three years in a row, most recently missing the mark by $421 million.)