Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I’ve run a political party. Elon Musk is not someone you want in that job.

There's more to running a political party than just writing tweets and signing checks.

Psaki: Why winning with a third U.S. political party is harder than Elon Musk realizes July 9, 2025 / 05:23
By  Michael Steele
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 