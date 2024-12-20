Elon Musk doesn’t seem to understand what a government shutdown means

The federal government is on the brink of a shutdown — and the blame for this unexpected turn of events falls squarely on Republicans, in particular Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson negotiated a deal with Democrats that would keep the government funded for three months and pay for a host of programs that would lower prescription drug costs, fund childhood cancer research, invest in early detection for breast and cervical cancer and remove hidden costs from hotel and ticket charges. Then, Musk posted dozens of tweets blasting the deal. Later, the president-elect chimed in to badmouth the agreement — and suddenly House Republicans couldn’t run away from the deal fast enough.
Not surprisingly, the plutocrats and politicians responsible for this shutdown won’t pay the price. Instead, that burden will be borne by the American people.
Many Republicans seem to believe that temporarily shuttering the government is a consequence-free activity. Musk has said that “‘shutting down’ the government (which doesn’t actually shut down critical functions btw) is infinitely better than passing a horrible bill.”
Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk’s partner at the glorified advisory committee known as the “Department of Government Efficiency,” says Johnson’s proposed bill “will end up hurting many of the people it purports to help.” According to GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, taking a break from demonizing trans people, “if there is no plan, let the September CR lapse and let’s reset Jan. 20th … It’s not the scary shutdown the lying media tells you it is.”
When Mace heads to the airport to go home for the Christmas holiday, she should ask the TSA officers responsible for making sure that her flight is safe whether it’s scary for them not to receive a paycheck later this month — even though, as essential employees, they still are supposed to report to work.
It’s true that government employees are paid retroactively after a government shutdown ends — but last time I checked most Americans can’t pay their mortgage or rent retroactively. And while credit card companies generally don’t mind letting their customers pay their monthly bills long after they’re due, that’s because they get to hit them with exorbitant interest rates and late fees.
If TSA workers or air traffic controllers decide to stay home rather than work without pay, all of us will pay the price in longer airport waits and greater flight delays.
It’s not just TSA employees who will pay the price for a government shutdown. Active duty service members won’t get paid. Social Security checks will still get sent out, but the 60,000 employees of the Social Security Administration will likely get furloughed — which means Social Security recipients who need help will face longer wait times.
A previous federal shutdown in 2013 closed national parks across the country, leading to a half a billion dollars in lost visitor spending. This time, some parks might remain open, but the federal employees who work there — and will likely get furloughed — won’t get a paycheck either.
A government shutdown could also mean families losing access to the Head Start program, which provides child care. The same goes for those who receive food aid under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC.
Small businesses waiting on loans from the federal government will have to wait longer (the 2018-19 shutdown delayed more than $2 billion in Small Business Administration loans). What about a small business that relies on government contracts? They might have to wait weeks to get paid and, in the meantime, be forced to lay off staff, as they wait for House Republicans to do their jobs.