Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Elon Musk doesn’t seem to understand what a government shutdown means

From travel delays to military pay, the costs of a government shutdown are countless.

Chris Matthews: ‘This clown’ Elon Musk knows nothing about government December 20, 2024 / 09:40
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.