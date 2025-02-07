Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Elon Musk’s DOGE productivity trap

The idea that working extremely long hours leads to better results is not only outdated, but unfounded — and risky.

Tim O’Brien on Musk: ‘He’s not a universal genius’ February 4, 2025 / 08:16
By  Alison T. Wynn

Alison T. Wynn

Alison T. Wynn is a senior research scholar with the Stanford VMware Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab. Her research examines strategic organizational culture change, and she has also worked as a consultant with Exponential Talent LLC, Forshay Inc., Illuceo Inc., and Deloitte Consulting.