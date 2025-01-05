Why the Eagles won’t let Saquon Barkley set a new NFL rushing record

The Philadelphia Eagles are truly testing their star running back’s commitment to putting the team first.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has indicated that Saquon Barkley will sit out the Eagles’ final regular-season game, against the New York Giants. Choosing to rest key players during the final week before the playoffs isn’t inherently controversial. But this isn’t just any star. Barkley goes into Week 18 against a lowly Giants team with the opportunity to make history and pass Eric Dickerson for the most rushing yards in an NFL regular season. Dickerson holds the current record of 2,105 yards, which he set back in 1984.

Barkley currently sits at 2,005 yards, meaning he’d need just 101 more to eclipse Dickerson.

Barkley currently sits at 2,005 yards, meaning he’d need just 101 more to eclipse Dickerson. Adding to the drama, Barkley played for the woeful Giants for six seasons before his former team allowed him to walk away from New York in the spring.

In discussing the Barkley situation on Wednesday, Sirianni said he consulted with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and General Manager Howie Roseman, as well as the players on his roster.

I’ve often been critical of Sirianni for his unprofessional relationship with the media. But even I can’t find fault with this decision — although Eagles fans may disagree.

First, the pressure couldn’t be greater for this Philadelphia team. Sirianni was harshly criticized for the team’s failings in 2023 and bristled at his own fans earlier this season when they were less than pleased with the team’s initial performance. (To be fair, Philly sports fans can be a tad bit fickle. This is a 13-win, division-leading team we’re talking about.)

Then there’s the legitimate concern about fatigue. Barkley has played in every single game and leads the league in carries, with 345 over the first 16 games. He hasn’t gotten a week off for months. And the Eagles won’t get a break between now and the Super Bowl, assuming they get that far. They could all do with some rest.

Now, what about that record Barkley has a shot at breaking? When Dickerson was playing, NFL regular seasons only had 16 games. So even if Barkley were to surpass the Hall of Famer, he’d be doing it with an extra opportunity. A great accomplishment? Sure. But a different accomplishment. More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list Byron Donalds faces racist attacks in Florida’s ugly GOP gubernatorial primary Ja’han Jones Mike Johnson may have already lost Max Burns Even if Barkley were to surpass the Hall of Famer, he’d be doing it with an extra opportunity. And here’s one more reason for Barkley to rest: The as-yet-undecided MVP race. While fans have been chanting “MVP” at home games for weeks, in reality, Barkley really doesn’t have a shot. If he did, one might argue he should be allowed to play and make his closing argument. But barring an Acme box falling on Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson, Barkley doesn’t have the votes. One look at the Vegas odds for the award confirm this hunch. For better or worse, the honor largely goes to the top QB on one of the top teams, as is evident by the fact that only four running backs have won the award since 2000. Barkley still has a great shot at winning Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year honors. But he is the favorite to take that award regardless of whether he plays this Sunday. It would be a well-deserved accolade. For his part, Barkley is saying all the right things. While admitting that his family (particularly his father) wanted the record for him, he understands the team’s decision. He gets the bigger picture. This is a team sport. The Eagles are going nowhere if Barkley can’t enter the playoffs at 100%. So Saquon Barkley will come up just short of Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record. But with an extra week of rest and a wide-open playoff picture, Barkley could end up with something that Dickerson never got to experience: a Super Bowl ring. Jason Page Jason Page is the host of the nationally syndicated daily TV show “SportsWrap w/Jason Page.”