Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Musk’s DOGE commission may be a sham. But efficient government isn’t.

Efficient government programs should be high quality and, whenever possible, universal.

‘Government Efficiency’ Department requires two men to run it November 12, 2024 / 08:35
By  Astra Taylor

Astra Taylor

Astra Taylor is a writer, documentary filmmaker and co-founder of the Debt Collective. She is the author of "Democracy May Not Exist, but We’ll Miss it When It’s Gone" and numerous other books.