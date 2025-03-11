Opinion

When Covid hit Black Americans hard, too many white Americans shrugged

The higher rates of infection and death weren’t the result of anything Black people had done to make ourselves sick; they were an example of how systemic racism plays out in our lives.

Dr. Camara Jones: Racism denial is “a black hole” that hurts our ability to get a handle on COVID March 7, 2021 / 05:02
By  Dr. Uché Blackstock

Dr. Uché Blackstock

Uché Blackstock, M.D., is the founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, best-selling author of "LEGACY: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine" and a former MSNBC and NBC News medical contributor.