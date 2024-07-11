The Supreme Court has pulled off a judicial coup. Here’s how to fight back.

Last week, the Supreme Court’s far-right majority went home for the summer, but only after a stark reminder that they do not serve the people of this country — they serve Donald Trump and MAGA extremism. They serve wealthy corporations exploiting our communities. They serve whichever right-wing billionaire gives them the most gifts.
This term, the same extremist justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion and ended affirmative action doubled down on the court’s legacy of protecting the interests of wealth and white supremacy.
These unelected justices have pulled off a judicial coup on behalf of fascists and billionaires. They have enabled Trump to evade accountability. They have opened the door for the MAGA cult to destroy our rights through Project 2025. They have greenlit the criminalization of homelessness. They have left millions of people in states like Missouri vulnerable to bans on emergency abortions and other attacks on reproductive rights. And they have provided a road map for wealthy corporations to harm our planet and our communities by handcuffing the Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration and countless other agencies from regulating them.
The Republican-appointed justices are fighting a war on behalf of far-right extremists against the people of this country, and they are just getting started. Congress has a choice to make: reform the court or bear witness to the death of democracy and the destruction of the communities it should protect.
Court reform is often discussed in abstract terms, but the reality is that for communities like St. Louis, it is a matter of life or death. This court has determined that my constituents cannot access abortion care. That they deserve weaker labor protections. That it’s fine if they drink polluted water and breathe polluted air, are subject to voter suppression, are more likely to be unhoused, and are subject to the whims of fascist presidents who seek immunity and absolute impunity.