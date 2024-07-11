Opinion

The Supreme Court has pulled off a judicial coup. Here’s how to fight back.

The far-right majority has pulled off a judicial coup on behalf of fascists and billionaires.

By  Rep. Cori Bush

Rep. Cori Bush

Cori Bush represents Missouri's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.