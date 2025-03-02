‘Conclave’ could have made a revolutionary statement — but it fell short

UPDATE (March 2, 2025, 10:48 p.m. ET): On Sunday night, “Anora” was named this year’s best picture at the Academy Awards. “Conclave” ultimately came away with only one Oscar, for best adapted screenplay.
There’s a reason why Catholicism is one of the most misunderstood — and the most portrayed — religions in the movies.
Ritual.
“Conclave,” an Academy Award nominee for best picture, based on the 2016 novel by British writer Robert Harris, hits all the right notes as it illuminates the arcane world of the Vatican and its rituals surrounding a pope’s death. The surprise of the movie will be a shock to some viewers, but in other ways, the message behind the surprise is an important critique of the church and its traditions. But more on that in a moment.
Director Edward Berger’s film about the process of electing a pope has elicited many conversations about the cinematography, the acting and whether the ritual of the conclave is portrayed correctly. At the same time, there’s the real-life story playing out in Rome as the 88-year-old Pope Francis battles a serious respiratory illness. Given the optics, it would be poetic if the movie were to win best picture.
The biggest reveals in “Conclave” center around sex. While that’s the last thing a conclave should be concerned with, human sexuality, and the choices about how to deal with it, are front and center. Its exploration of sex is where the genius and the banality of the movie resides.
The movie asks viewers to consider the role that sexuality and gender have had in clerical life even as it falls prey to damaging tropes about both.
Spoiler alert: If you haven’t watched the movie and want to keep the suspense, you should quit reading here.
While the moral conundrums facing the cardinals as they meet to choose the next pope are real, the two major plot twists of the movie involve a cardinal who has fathered a child and a secretly intersex cardinal.
Cardinal Adeyemi, an African cardinal who is a strong contender for the papacy, is revealed to have had a child with a young nun. That makes him ineligible because he broke his vow of celibacy. This isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. One of the bigger issues for the Catholic Church is African priests who secretly marry. Many marry because they are in competition to attract members in predominately Muslim areas — or simply don’t believe priests should be celibate. So having this scene in the movie simply instantiates the issue, but it doesn’t provide any explication about why this is a problem. Nor does it give much agency to the nun who put her child up for adoption because of the shame involved. Which, of course, she bore alone.