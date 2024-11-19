Opinion

We should stop pretending that the Nazis always come from somewhere else

I'm mindful of the contrast in the way Columbus, Ohio, police responded to Nazis and the way they responded to Black Lives Matter protesters.

Biden and Gov. DeWine condemn neo-Nazi demonstration in Ohio November 18, 2024 / 01:54
By  Scott Woods

Scott Woods

Scott Woods is a poet, arts organizer and award-winning journalist in Columbus, Ohio. He has written four books and has an essay collection forthcoming.