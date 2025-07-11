Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The EPA is trying to fight cloud seeding conspiracy theories. It chose the worst way to do it.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin tried to state the facts while lionizing conspiracy theorists.

At least 120 dead, more than 170 missing after Texas flood July 10, 2025 / 06:35
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.