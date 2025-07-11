The EPA is trying to fight cloud seeding conspiracy theories. It chose the worst way to do it.

Let’s start with the facts.
Cloud seeding is an 80-year-old practice of spraying tiny particles into a rain cloud in the hope of pushing it to rain or snow just a little more. It’s used in nine states, mostly to fight droughts that can hurt farmers, community water supplies and even some factories. No one knows whether it actually works.
It’s important to lay this information out up front because one of the unfortunate aspects of writing about conspiracy theories is that people tend to remember the claims but not the facts that they’re false. It helps to start with the truth.
You’re going to hear a lot about cloud seeding in the next few days. Much of it won’t be factual.
That’s because a loose group of online conspiracy theorists have latched onto cloud seeding as an explanation for the devastating Texas floods. As a longtime reporter, I might say something like “there is no evidence for this claim” or cite some higher authority to say it’s not true. But this is an opinion column, so I’m going to just come out and say it: This is bonkers.
As I said at the beginning, no one knows whether cloud seeding even works. A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office in December found that studies of how much additional rain it produces “ranged from 0 to 20 percent.” That’s because clouds aren’t like hamsters that you can set loose in a maze; they are incredibly complex natural phenomena. You can’t just seed one cloud and not another cloud and measure how much rain came out because of seeding.
Even if the outliers are correct and cloud seeding can increase precipitation by as much as one-fifth, that would still not be enough to account for the 15 inches of rain that fell in Texas on July 3, more than double what had been forecast a day earlier. The cloud seeding that online theorists have seized on involved 70 grams of silver iodide sprayed into a cloud more than 100 miles away two days earlier, according to The Washington Post. They might as well blame a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil.
Nevertheless, the theory gained ground after it was cited by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., GOP House candidate Kandiss Taylor and former Trump adviser Michael Flynn. Greene even proposed a national cloud seeding ban.
In what appears to have been an effort to combat the misinformation, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin posted online resources explaining the science behind cloud seeding, geoengineering and even the condensation trails left by planes flying at high altitudes. This is commendable.
But unfortunately, the administration’s rhetoric isn’t well-suited for this kind of debunking.
“Americans have questions about geoengineering and contrails,” Zeldin wrote on X. “They expect honesty and transparency from their government when seeking answers. For years, people who asked questions in good faith were dismissed, even vilified by the media and their own government. This ends today.”