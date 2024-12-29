Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

We’re going to miss filmmakers like Clint Eastwood

The legendary actor and director's new film, “Juror #2,” is a solid flick — and the kind Hollywood isn’t interested in making anymore.

New York Times names the top 10 movies of the year December 27, 2024 / 05:23
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.