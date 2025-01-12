Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What happens when you can’t afford to evacuate?

We were lucky enough not to have to leave. But what about people in similar circumstances to us who do have to evacuate?

Pacific Palisades evacuation, wildfire
People evacuate their home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Jan. 7, 2025. David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
By  Sa'iyda Shabazz

Sa'iyda Shabazz

Sa'iyda Shabazz is a writer who lives in Los Angeles with her family. Much of her writing focuses on the intersections of race, gender, socioeconomic status, and parenting. A former writer and editor at Scary Mommy, she also has bylines at The New York Times and the Washington Post. Currently she writes for Autostraddle, and has a newsletter about 90s and 00s pop culture on Substack.