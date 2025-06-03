Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The biggest failure in fighting antisemitism may also be the easiest to address

We have the tools to stop antisemitic violence like the Boulder attack. Why aren't we seeing better progress?

Group targeted in Boulder, Colorado attack speaks out June 2, 2025 / 04:07
By  Cynthia Miller-Idriss

Cynthia Miller-Idriss

Cynthia Miller-Idriss is an author and expert on extremism.