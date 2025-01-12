Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Bill Maher serves up old, warmed-over beefs in new special

Maher isn’t going to ask whether there’s anything ironic about how much speech he devotes to the subject of freedom of speech.

Bill Maher: I’m tired of the extremes and the extremists that dominate the debate October 24, 2024 / 12:09
By  Jacques Berlinerblau

Jacques Berlinerblau

Jacques Berlinerblau is a professor of Jewish civilization at Georgetown University.