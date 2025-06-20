Obamacare overcame brutal polling results. Trump’s megabill likely won’t.

In a speech in 2010, as the excruciating year-long debate over the Affordable Care Act neared its end, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.” Her point was that GOP attacks were obscuring the bill’s many reforms. Once the law took effect, she predicted, Americans would come to understand how the law benefited them.
Pelosi’s line was widely lampooned at the time, but she was proven right: While a majority of Americans had an unfavorable view of the ACA after its passage, today around two-thirds of the public has a favorable view of the law. Like the ACA, the GOP’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is remarkably unpopular as legislators finalize its text. But if Republicans are hoping for a similar turnaround in public opinion, new polls suggest they likely will be disappointed.
Multiple organizations have released surveys on the GOP megabill this week, and the toplines are brutal. A Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows just 23% of people saying they support the bill, compared to 42% who say they oppose it. A Pew Research Center poll finds 49% disapproval and just 29% approval, a Quinnipiac poll found respondents disapproving by 53% — 27%, and a KFF poll found unfavorable views beating favorable views by 64% — 35%.
If Republicans are looking for a silver lining in these numbers, they can take solace in the fact that many Americans feel they don’t know enough about the bill to form a view. In the Post poll, 34% percent say they have no opinion on the legislation; for Pew and Quinnipiac the numbers are 21% and 20%. Once they know more, Republicans can argue, Americans will come around.
But will they? Yes, there are a few provisions in the bill that survey respondents react to positively. But most of those will affect few Americans. Ending taxes on tips, for instance, gets a positive response in polls, but only 2 percent of workers would actually benefit from the change, and it could lead to more businesses requesting tips from customers, which is already a source of widespread annoyance.
Views of the ACA improved because of its biggest provisions: its ban on denials for pre-existing conditions, its dramatic expansion of Medicaid, and its subsidies for buying private health coverage. Views of this bill likewise will be defined by the two biggest things it does: its tax cuts taxes for the wealthy, and its reductions to Medicaid and SNAP, both used by Americans with modest incomes.
To say that the public is unenthusiastic about those ideas would be an understatement. As always, polls will get different results depending on how questions are framed, but the pattern is clear: extending the 2017 tax cuts gets a middling response, and cutting Medicaid and SNAP is about the worst thing you can suggest to voters.
When polls ask whether people favor “extending the 2017 tax cuts” without going into any detail, support nears a majority (42% in the Pew poll, 49% in the Post poll). That’s without prompting people with information about how the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy — and in the Post poll, just 29 percent back extending the cuts for incomes above $400,000.