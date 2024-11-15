The Biden-Trump meeting was the calm before the storm

For years, President Joe Biden has emphasized that the peaceful transfer of power is imperative to preserving American democracy. This Wednesday, he had a chance to show what he meant, hosting President-elect Donald Trump at the White House.
It was a stark contrast to four years earlier. On the same date in 2020, Trump was still refusing to concede the election, even though the race had been called for a week, opting instead to spread conspiracy theories that culminated in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Biden has spent the last four years warning about the danger to democracy that Trump posed, including two years in which the two men bitterly campaigned against each other directly. Trump, for his part, had baselessly called Biden “the destroyer of American democracy.”
Still, the two sat side by side in front of a roaring fireplace in the White House as they answered questions from reporters. Trump later commended Biden to the New York Post. “It’s going very smoothly,” he told the outlet on Thursday, emphasizing his “very, very good relationship” with the Biden White House.
It was more than just a photo-op, too. The Biden administration is also working with Trump’s transition team in a vital bureaucratic process to begin the handover of the machinery of the federal government. The day after the 2024 election, the General Services Administration issued a statement acknowledging Trump’s victory, saying the agency is “prepared to work with President-elect Trump’s transition team to complete the required agreement to receive GSA administrative services and support.”
This, too, was a contrast. Trump’s refusal to concede in 2020 extended to even these behind-the-scenes efforts, as Trump appointee Emily Murphy of the General Services Administration delayed the department’s acknowledgment of Biden’s victory. Not only did these actions further legitimize Trump’s bogus denial of his election loss, but they also stalled mundane but vital obligations designed to keep the executive branch operating uninterrupted — tasks like assigning email addresses and office space, allocating salaries and more.