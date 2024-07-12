Biden’s terrible polls are only strengthening his critics

UPDATE (July 21, 2024 3:00 p.m. E.T.): President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he is withdrawing his bid for re-election from the 2024 presidential race.
Things are looking grim for Joe Biden. The president has been trailing former President Donald Trump in the polls since last year, but he’s experiencing what appears to be a daunting new deficit after his atrocious performance at the first presidential debate. The outlook is so rough that some Democrats are openly warning that Biden’s unpopularity could even affect down-ballot races for Democrats, dampening their ability to either win the House or hold on to the Senate. The threat of such catastrophic results in November will likely increase pressure from within the party for Biden to step aside for another Democrat.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said Tuesday he believed Trump was on track “to win this election and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House.” Bennet’s willingness to make such a statement is bad news for Biden’s efforts to mollify the increasing number of dissenting Democratic lawmakers who are expressing concern about or outright objecting to his candidacy. He had chosen to debate Trump months earlier than such debates are normally held to catch up to Trump in the polls. That plan backfired spectacularly. Biden is now worse off than before the debate, and he faces a growing mutiny from lawmakers who fear not just his loss but also their own.
Polling averages aggregated by FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics show Trump surged and Biden dipped significantly in national polls after the June 27 debate. The averages put Biden a few points behind Trump, which is not by any means insurmountable. But Biden should be trouncing Trump, a corrupt aspiring autocrat, one of the most unpopular people to ever run for presidential office and a man recently convicted of 34 felony counts and found liable for sexual abuse. Around this time in their 2020 match-up, Biden was beating Trump by almost 10 points. It’s also important to remember that in 2016 and 2020 Trump outperformed the polls. That he’s consistently leading Biden this election cycle is alarming.
Pollsters at the Cook Political report changed the status of three battleground states from toss-ups to “lean Republican” after the debate. And according to the combined data of the New York Times/Sienna College polls, Biden is seeing an extraordinary dip — Trump now has not just his biggest lead over Biden in this election cycle, but his largest lead over a Democrat since his 2016 White House bid. New York Times chief political correspondent and poll guru Nate Cohn told The New Yorker in a recent interview, “There are no precedents in recent memory for Presidents to have approval ratings like Biden’s who then go on to win re-election.”