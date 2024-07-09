Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats can replace Biden. But it won’t be like anything we’ve seen before.

Thinking through how it might happen requires looking at what the formal rules say, what the informal practices are and what the voters want.

‘It’s bizarre’: Sen. John Fetterman on his colleagues abandoning Joe Biden July 8, 2024 / 11:17
By  Julia Azari

Julia Azari

Julia Azari is a professor in the Department of Political Science at Marquette University and a co-host of the "Politics in Question" podcast. Follow her Substack at https://juliaazari.substack.com.