Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Biden’s trip to Normandy raised the stakes for his re-election

The president's D-Day anniversary visit showed that the American president matters to more than just the United States.

President Biden makes the case for democracy 80 years after D-day June 8, 2024 / 06:52
By  Jennifer Palmieri

Jennifer Palmieri

Jennifer Palmieri was the communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.