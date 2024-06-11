Biden’s trip to Normandy raised the stakes for his re-election

President Joe Biden may have done some of his best campaigning for his re-election by going to France for four days.
To be clear, the commander in chief’s visit to Normandy was nonpolitical, but his presence among European leaders, the stirring rhetoric of his D-Day anniversary speech and the contrast it drew with presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump helped his re-election effort immensely.
As a former campaign event planner, I saw five clear benefits from the trip for Biden's image:
Jennifer Palmieri
Jennifer Palmieri was the communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
