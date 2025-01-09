Biden is cementing his legacy on Israel in the worst way

Play

A key insight into Biden’s rationale for supporting Israel comes from his fiery remarks on the Senate floor in 1986, when he said that “naked self-interest” ought to guide the U.S. attitude toward Israel. “It is the best $3 billion investment we make,” Biden said about the annual U.S. aid package to Israel. “Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests in the region.” The statement doesn’t telegraph a commitment to the people of Israel; rather, it implies that Israel is incidentally the best strategic beachhead for advancing U.S. interests in a region of acute economic importance.

Biden’s commitment to fighting for that beachhead has long been fierce, and it has involved a disregard for human rights violations. In fact, Biden once reportedly shocked former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin at their meeting days after the start of the 1982 Lebanon war with his cavalier language about killing civilians to defend Israel. Here’s a summary of the episode, via Pankaj Mishra in the London Review of Books:

In Begin’s own stunned account of the meeting, the senator commended the Israeli war effort and boasted that he would have gone further, even if it meant killing women and children. Begin himself was taken aback by the words of the future US president, Joe Biden. ‘No, sir,’ he insisted. ‘According to our values, it is forbidden to hurt women and children, even in war … This is a yardstick of human civilization, not to hurt civilians.’

Biden’s commitment to aiding Israel with military aid, intelligence, regional support and diplomatic cover at the United Nations, even after Israel’s response to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, war crimes transgressed international law, is in line with an unyielding and careerlong commitment to supporting Israel no matter what. His insistence that he has done everything in his power to secure a ceasefire insults the intelligence of the public. If Biden wanted to apply pressure to Israel, he’d use the vast leverage the United States has over Israel: refuse to support the country with vast resources as long as it continues to cross supposed red lines the Biden administration has drawn. He also would have objected to the defunding of UNRWA, the chief organization for distributing food and aid in Gaza, which relies heavily on U.S. funding.

Biden’s dogged support of and participation in the brutalization of Gaza should fundamentally shape our understanding of Biden’s legacy. What does it mean for a purportedly progressive party to support what human rights observers are deeming a genocide? If Democrats want to regain any kind of credibility on standing for justice or human dignity, they ought to turn their back on this as swiftly as possible.