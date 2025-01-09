Biden is cementing his legacy on Israel in the worst way

Last week the Biden administration notified Congress that it intends to sell $8 billion in arms to Israel. The proposed sale, which needs approval from House and Senate committees, includes drones, 500-pound warheads and Hellfire AGM-114 missiles.
There is something breathtaking about watching President Joe Biden scramble to send yet another arms package to Israel in his final weeks in office.
Biden is a lame-duck president, with a limited ability to effect change, but foreign policy is an area in which he’s still able to leave his final imprint on the world. And in some respects, he is exceptionally free: He is unshackled from the political dilemmas of splitting the Democratic caucus over a shift in Israel policy; he is unburdened by re-election calculations. Yet in this moment, Biden has still chosen not to change course but instead to hand over even more lethal weaponry to a state that a growing number of human rights organizations, human rights experts and genocide scholars have described as perpetrating genocide in Gaza.
Biden’s devotion to sending even more weapons into Israel as one of his final acts underscores how much of his policy outlook on Israel — which has been more hawkish than that of many in his party — appears to be based on an unwavering conviction that Israel is the best vehicle for U.S. interests in the Middle East. And it cements how much his complicity in a civilian death toll estimated in the hundreds of thousands ought to be a central part of how he is remembered.
Biden has objected to illegal Israeli settlement activity, but he has a long track record of supporting Israel unconditionally when it comes to providing the country with arms and helping it achieve military dominance in the Middle East. As Alex Ward, then a journalist for Vox, wrote in 2021, “There were few voices in Congress during Biden’s many decades there who were more ardently pro-Israel than he was.”