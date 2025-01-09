Opinion

Biden is cementing his legacy on Israel in the worst way

Biden has had years to push Israel on human rights. Instead, his last move may be a massive arms sale.

By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.