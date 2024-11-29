Netflix’s ‘Buy Now!’ should be required viewing this Black Friday

Marketing used to be about identifying consumer needs and making a product or service that satisfies those needs. Not anymore, according to the timely new Netflix documentary “Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy.” As Americans across the country vie for the best Black Friday deals, Nic Stacey’s documentary offers a sobering look at a culture that has become obsessed with consumption and the companies that fuel that obsession.
I thought I was cynical enough about the role of big business in our capitalist doom spiral. After watching “Buy Now!” however, I am now even less hopeful that business can be asked to break the devastating cycle of sell, buy and discard.
In 1970, pre-eminent economist Milton Friedman told The New York Times that the unbridled pursuit of profit should adhere to the basic rules of society, both legally and ethically. But Stacey has now convinced me that business is no longer conforming to the “basic rules of society” — neither legally nor ethically.
The film begins by arguing that big business has no conscience. That’s not a new idea. Business history is replete with stories of ethically bankrupt companies. But the film structures its thesis via “five rules of profit maximization.” These rules, it argues, have made it so we simply cannot trust businesses to act in the interest of greater good.
The first rule of the doc is “sell more.” Encouraged by people like Friedman, industry has become very adept at creating an unending stream of buying opportunities. The fast-fashion industry is a good example (think online clothing companies like Shein). A recent study estimated Shein creates 1.3 million new items every year. And as has been well documented, many of these items end up in landfills or piled up on the shores of countries like Ghana. Out of sight and out of mind. Amazon’s one-click buying button is another example of a savvy convenience that encourages us to pull the proverbial trigger, over and over and over again.
The second rule of profit maximization is “waste more.” Examples of our throwaway mentality are clothes that quickly shrink, stain and tear, appliances that don’t last, and phones whose limited battery life practically requires regular replacement. In 2022, the United Nations estimated that 5.3 billion mobile phones would be thrown out by the end of the year.
Sadly, business is complicit in all of this, with some companies making it difficult or simply not cost effective to repair their products. Some companies may even design their products in such a way that makes repairs impossible. This “planned obsolescence” is a particularly damaging aspect of the consumption cycle. But perceived obsolescence is also part of this problem, wherein constant style changes and “updated” product designs render early models obsolete, even if they technically still work.