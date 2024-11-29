Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Netflix’s ‘Buy Now!’ should be required viewing this Black Friday

I thought I was cynical enough about the role of big business in our capitalist doom spiral. I was wrong.

April consumer report shows an increase in spending and income May 31, 2024 / 02:25
By  James A. Roberts

James A. Roberts

James A. Roberts is the Ben H. Williams professor of marketing at Baylor University, where he has been a member of the marketing faculty since 1991. He has published approximately 125 articles in numerous academic journals and at conferences around the world and is the author of two books, “Shiny Objects” and, most recently, “Too Much of a Good Thing: Are You Addicted to your Smartphone?”