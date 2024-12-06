Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Obama still doesn’t get why Trump won. That’s the problem.

The 44th president's message at his democracy forum was just his same old brand of centrism, which is unsuited to the current populist era.

Obama calls Trump a ‘78-year-old billionaire’ with a leaf blower outside America’s window August 20, 2024 / 03:07
By  Ben Burgis

Ben Burgis

Ben Burgis is a political commentator and author. He has written articles for Jacobin and The Daily Beast.