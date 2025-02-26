Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Anti-abortion groups claim they don’t want to punish women. New lawsuits say otherwise.

Lawsuits by multiple red states push to allow employers to penalize women who take time off to seek an abortion or deal with related medical complications.

‘Hostile, toxic environment’ in anti-abortion states is a threat to healthcare – and doctors February 16, 2025 / 08:38
By  Mary Ziegler

Mary Ziegler

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at the University of California, Davis, School of Law and the author of "Roe: The History of a National Obsession."