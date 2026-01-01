Opinion

10 drugs just became more affordable for Medicare recipients, but America needs far more relief

A law then-President Joe Biden signed in 2022 lowers the price of some drugs commonly used by Medicare patients, but it's just another incremental change and not the complete overhaul America needs.

By  Emma Freer

Emma Freer

Emma Freer is a senior policy analyst for health care at the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonpartisan advocacy group that opposes the concentration of economic power.