Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

College football’s messiest breakup leaves this likely playoff team in a lurch

Coach Lane Kiffin is leaving a group of young men who had brought him the most success he had experienced as a head coach.

Lane Kiffin stands behind a podium at a press conference at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, L.A.
Lane Kiffin is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, L.A., on Dec. 1, 2025.Tyler Kaufman / Getty Images
By  Jason Page

Jason Page

Jason Page is the host of the nationally syndicated daily TV show “SportsWrap w/Jason Page.”