Football Coach Lane Kiffin’s final chapter at the University of Mississippi was written Sunday when he announced his decision to accept a $90 million offer from Louisiana State University, but the fallout from his decision to leave a team bound for the College Football Playoff (for an SEC rival his team defeated this season) is sure to be felt across the sport for days, weeks and years to come.
We’ll also get into the mess that is college football’s calendar and how that calendar partially contributes to seeming betrayals like Kiffin’s, but let’s start with the fact that for Kiffin, a reported $9 million salary before bonuses, leading Ole Miss, a lock for the 12-team playoff, to its best season in 65 years wasn’t enough. He found greener pastures in Baton Rouge and is leaving a group of young men who had brought him the most success he had experienced as a head coach.
Since entering the coaching ranks as the next big thing for the then-Oakland Raiders in 2007, it’s been a litany of short stays for Kiffin. After being fired by that NFL team after he went 5-15, he was hired by the University of Tennessee in 2009 where stayed only a single season before bolting for an opening at the University of Southern California. He called coaching USC his “dream job.” The dream lasted just 4 years, where Kiffin went 28-15. After a couple of Conference USA titles at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin left that school for Ole Miss before the 2020 season.
Always looking for the next best thing, the only constants for Kiffin have been change and a seeming lack of maturity that resulted in the late Raiders owner Al Davis labeling him a “professional liar” and Kiffin wrongly disparaging opposing coaches. The narrative of the past few years had been that Kiffin had changed: he’d quit drinking and started eating healthier and doing yoga. But this week, Kiffin defaulted back to what he was best known for: leaving for another dream job.
And though when he’s leaving and how he’s leaving are problematic, there’s no question that LSU is one of the marquee jobs in college football. Three of the last four LSU head coaches have won a national championship for the Tigers. From that perspective, nobody could blame Kiffin for the decision he made. It’s the kind of job that rarely opens up. The stars aligned perfectly for Kiffin with the mid-season ouster of LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly and Kiffin’s remarkable 2025 season in Oxford.
For weeks, it was obvious Kiffin would be the top choice for Florida (another SEC rival) and LSU, but Friday’s game against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss Athletic Director Kevin Carter expressed confidence that Kiffin would remain in Oxford. “It just became time,” Kiffin told ESPN’s Marty Smith Sunday that Ole Miss “has been a really special place.” But, he said, “It just became time. I talked to God, and he told me it’s time to take a new step. It’s a new chapter.”