Jared Kushner’s firm scraps hotel project amid indictments in Serbia

A criminal investigation appears to have helped kill a Jared Kushner-backed plan to build a Trump-branded hotel in Belgrade, Serbia.
As The Wall Street Journal reports, the president’s son-in-law’s investment firm decided to kill the project after four Serbian government officials, including a Cabinet minister, were indicted in connection with their push for its approval. The plans had faced widespread backlash in Serbia, particularly after the country’s Parliament voted last month to strip historic site protections from the buildings where the hotel was to be located.
Democrats in Congress have raised concerns for years about Kushner’s business dealings with foreign governments and wealthy elites abroad, which have continued as he has conducted diplomatic negotiations on behalf of the Trump administration this year.
