Donald Trump spent no small amount of time cosplaying as a blue-collar worker (fry cook, sanitation worker) during his 2024 campaign in a transparent effort to polish his everyman bona fides. And he has portrayed his policies as the silver bullet for blue-collar work in the U.S. You may remember his bigoted campaign remarks about thwarting immigration to save what he called “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs,” implying that nonwhite people are best suited to the sort of menial labor often performed by immigrants. And just last year, Trump and the MAGA movement suggested he would oversee a spike in blue-collar work while boosting America masculinity.
As ridiculous as such claims were at the time, it’s noteworthy that they have completely fallen to pieces in the meantime. Economist Jared Bernstein explained for MS NOW in November that Trump’s tariffs helped fuel a massive loss in manufacturing jobs last year. Reporting in the following weeks showed that the blue-collar jobs crisis wasn’t confined to manufacturing but also included construction, which has been undercut by Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.
This phenomenon was most recently documented in a post from economist Joseph Politano on his Apricitas Economics blog. In a post titled “America is losing blue collar jobs,” he uses data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics to argue “the administration’s desired ‘blue-collar boom’ is not happening; quite the opposite.”
Politano writes: