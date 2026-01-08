Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s ‘populism’ pretense fades as his policies kill blue-collar jobs

The president made lofty promises to blue-collar workers, but his policies are actively destroying the sectors in which they work.

‘You can’t gaslight people’: MTG calls out ‘billionaire’ Trump on economy hype December 30, 2025 / 09:31
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.