Instead of lamenting the revolutionary transfer of power away from college coaches and athletic directors and toward college athletes, Indiana University football coach Curt Cignetti has embraced it.
During his National Signing Day news conference in February, Cignetti said he was more focused on “filling immediate needs” through the transfer portal than on traditional high school recruiting. Cignetti grabbed 19 players from the portal before this season began, and none had a bigger impact than quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who transferred from the University of California to the Hoosiers in December 2024.
Mendoza won this season’s Heisman Trophy en route to an undefeated season and tonight’s College Football Playoff championship game against the University of Miami Hurricanes.
Indiana, which at the start of this season had lost more games than any Division I college football program and had a 3-9 record in 2023, is the best proof there is of how aggressive roster construction under the NCAA’s new rules can fuel a team’s quick rise.
Cignetti was hired after that woeful 3-9 season, and he immediately turned things around. In the 2024 season, the Hoosiers went 11-2 and made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time.
This year, the Hoosiers have been even better and have a flawless 15-0 record. And on its way to trying to win its first title, the program has either accomplished things it never has or hadn’t accomplished in decades. Hoosiers football hadn’t won a Big Ten Conference title since 1967, and it hadn’t beaten perennial championship contender Ohio State since 1988. In December, it won the Big Ten championship by defeating the Buckeyes and achieved its first No. 1 ranking in school history.
The Hoosiers dismantled Alabama (38-3) and Oregon (56-22), and the only thing standing between them and their first national championship are the Miami Hurricanes.
The last time Miami won a college football national championship was 2001, and — in another sign of the way college football is changing — the Hurricanes will bring one of college football’s oldest rosters to meet the Hoosiers. Miami’s players, on average, left high school a whopping 4.15 years ago, but the average player on Indiana’s roster has been out of high school almost that long.
New rules allow players to leverage their talent to earn money and create other opportunities for themselves, and that has corresponded with players hopping programs, extending their collegiate careers and even delaying entry to the NFL. Such rules have been criticized by many fans and longtime college coaches who don’t like the shift of power toward young athletes who have no reason to be loyal to the football programs that recruit them.
But the combination of name, image, likeness (NIL) deals and the new ability of players to switch schools almost at will means that college football now much more closely resembles the NFL, where a salary cap and free-agency system have locked in a level of competitive parity among teams.