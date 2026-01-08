In a MS NOW column last May, I wrote that ICE actions were becoming so reckless that a fatal encounter was all but inevitable. On Wednesday, my prediction sadly came true, as an agent shot a woman at close range in Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement action, killing her.
President Trump posted on social media that the woman was a “professional agitator” who “ran over” the agent (which video plainly shows is not true), while members of the Trump administration are already calling her a “domestic terrorist.” Accounts like Libs of TikTok leapt to argue that the ICE agents were acting in self-defense and that the driver had attempted to “ram” them.
We don’t know what transpired before the multiple videos of the incident begin, but, several camera angles seem to indicate that the use of force was unnecessary. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. posted to X, “Enough. This is murder. Local officials must prosecute ICE. And Congress should strip them of their immunity.”
This moment was always going to come. It is the logical result of Trumpism and MAGA extremism, both in theory and practice.
First, ICE’s application of lethal violence is the natural product of an administration animated by violence as a core feature of its politics. Trump has repeatedly called for people to “beat the hell” out of his opponents. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has put the spectacle of violence at the center of her propaganda efforts, even posing in front of CECOT prisoners in a photo op that I compared at the time to a lynching postcard. Violence and the performance of violence are everywhere.
Amid this backdrop of bloodlust, ICE has waged a recruitment drive drenched in war metaphors and martial imagery. The type of person sought by DHS to perform immigration enforcement is someone with a fervor for guns and an eagerness to apply violence.
As Drew Harwell and Joyce Sohyun Lee recently reported for the Washington Post, this has become an explicit tactic within the agency, circulated in what DHS calls its “wartime recruitment” strategy. They note that DHS’ strategy was to direct recruitment to people with an interest in ‘military and veterans’ affairs,’ ‘physical training,’ or ‘conservative news and politics,’ and would target people whose lifestyles are ‘patriotic’ or ‘conservative-leaning.’” DHS also sought to target conservative radio show listeners, and users with interests in “conservative thought leaders, gun rights organizations [and] tactical gear brands.”
This is an administration built on a fundamentally violent worldview, nourishing violent impulses within the national community, and seeking out the most brutish among us to implement its draconian policies.
But all the cultivation and direction of violence against both immigrants and American citizens is possible because of a second feature of Trumpism: the friend/enemy distinction. This idea, which comes from Nazi theorist Carl Schmitt, has become, as Zack Beauchamp has argued, an energizing logic on the right. Beauchamp summarizes, “Schmitt’s chief insight into democracy was seeing how the politics of illiberal groupism, of replacing ‘all men are created equal’ with ‘friend and enemy,’ could justify a brand of authoritarian politics in seemingly democratic terms.”
In essence, some people belong to favored “friend” groups. Everyone else is an enemy, outside the normal presumptions and protections of the state.