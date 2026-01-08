Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trumpism was always going to lead to a tragedy like the Minneapolis ICE shooting

The killing of a woman by an immigration law enforcement officer in Minneapolis was the raw application of Trumpist authoritarianism.

Minnesota Rep. speaks out: ICE agents appear to be acting ‘rogue’ January 7, 2026 / 04:39
By  Alan Elrod

Alan Elrod

Alan Elrod is the president and CEO of The Pulaski Institution, a new think tank dedicated to the connection between global politics and economics and heartland areas. He lives outside Little Rock, Arkansas.