In a December speech at Turning Point USA’s America Fest and in a subsequent op-ed in The New York Times, Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican running for governor of Ohio, sparked a great deal of political discourse when he rejected the use of “heritage American,” a phrase he says suggests that “the truest format of an American is somebody who is a descendant of the American Revolution period or before.”
The usage of “heritage American” appears to be increasing in popularity among some conservatives, and Ramaswamy attributes it to the spread of Nick Fuentes and Groypers, who Ramaswamy points out seek to create a “white-centric identity.” The former presidential candidate has taken this stance as he and other conservatives of color recently found themselves subjected to torrents of racism from people on the right.
Ali Breland of The Atlantic points out that Tucker Carlson is among the influential figures on the right who’ve supported the idea that being an American can be defined at least in part by one’s lineage. That’s the idea that the 40-year-old Ramaswamy, who was born in the U.S. to parents from India, stridently opposes, and he’s been using his platform to argue against it.
In addition to questioning the Americanness of people like Ramaswamy, the “heritage American” idea marks a return of inter-white bigotry, once common in the early 20th century when recent white arrivals weren’t considered as white as the white people whose families had been here longer. None of the descendants of Ellis Island immigrant waves — not the Irish, Italians, European Jews nor others from around the world — would count as “heritage Americans.”
As Politico’s Ian Ward reported in July, “in its most basic sense, the phrase refers to present-day Americans who trace their ancestral roots to the colonial period, or shortly thereafter.” Although, as Ward points out, terms originating from online discourse “can get a bit fuzzy around the edges, and its exact meaning remains the subject of some debate.”
That’s because, like all forms of bigotry, especially the bigotry that cosplays as philosophy, heritage American is an incoherent concept. In the sense that Ramaswamy frames the term, “heritage American” can be understood as white people of British Isles descent, but the founding of the United States was not a purely British Isle descendants endeavor. The most obvious proof is that some African Americans and Indigenous people fought for the colonies and against the British in the Revolutionary War.
But that’s not the only reason the phrase is problematic. In his rebuke of the concept, the Cato Institute’s Alex Norwrasteh makes a list that includes the founders of Jamestown in 1607, the enslaved Africans who arrived in 1619, the Puritans in 1620 and the Spanish in St. Augustine, Florida, in 1565 and asks whose descendants would be considered more “heritage American.”
As Ezekiel Kweku reminds us in The New York Times, the debate over who is, can be, and should be an American is a foundational one that America has replayed multiple times throughout its history. Our current debates are happening amid profound clashes between pro- and anti-immigration movements that touch every aspect of American life.
youtube.com/watch?v=IoSK0q5GBnI&t=341s↗
As Ramaswamy argued in his New York Times piece and in his speech at America Fest, heritage American defines itself in terms of blood and soil, that is, it suggests that the epitome of Americanness traces back to a specific time and place. His usage of this term should not be taken lightly. “Blood and soil” was an early slogan of Nazi Germany, but it’s most infamous use in the American context was as one of the chants in the white supremacist tiki torch parade in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. They chanted “Blood and soil” along with “Jews will not replace us.”
After linking the phrase “heritage American” with neo-Nazism, Ramaswamy argued that the correct “vision of American identity is based on ideals.” He added: “You are an American if you believe in the rule of law, in freedom of conscience and freedom of expression, in colorblind meritocracy, in the U.S. Constitution, in the American dream, and if you are a citizen who swears exclusive allegiance to our nation.”