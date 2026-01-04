Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I study bigotry. ‘Heritage American’ is a new expression of an old animus.

None of the descendants of Ellis Island immigrant waves — not the Irish, Italians, European Jews nor others from around the world — would count as “heritage Americans.”

A large group of people ride in and on top of a stagecoach, Hot Springs, South Dakota, 1889.
“Like all forms of bigotry, especially the bigotry that cosplays as philosophy, heritage American is an incoherent concept.”John C.H. Grabill/Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
By  Nicholas Mitchell

Nicholas Mitchell

Nicholas Mitchell is an assistant professor of curriculum studies at the University of Kansas. He is a curriculum theorist whose scholarship focuses on the intersection of education theory, policy and practice. He is the author of "On Bigotry" by Bloomsbury Publishing. 