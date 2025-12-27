Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How ‘Heated Rivalry’ turned steamy hockey fan fiction into a cultural phenomenon

The 2020s may be America’s decas horribilis, but all hope is not lost — at least not when you have a hockey romance like this to watch over the holidays.

Hudson Williams, left, as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov with their foreheads touching
Hudson Williams, left, as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov heat up screens in surprise hit "Heated Rivalry."Sabrina Lantos / HBO Max
By  Ani Bundel

Ani Bundel

Ani Bundel is a cultural critic who has been writing regularly since 2010. Her work can also be found at Elite Daily and WETA's Telly Visions, where she also co-hosts "Telly Visions: The Podcast."