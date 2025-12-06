Over the past week, stories about a raccoon who passed out in the bathroom of a Virginia liquor store have gone viral. The headlines really write themselves, with major news outlets from the Associated Press to The New York Times to the BBC describing how a “trashed panda” went on a “liquor-fueled rampage.”
But whenever a wild animal shows up in popular culture, whether through a TV series or a viral photo, there’s almost always a more nuanced story — usually about our relationships with animals more broadly. Indeed, I couldn’t help but feel for the little guy, who was likely terrified, and think about the countless other animals that end up in similar situations every year.
Here’s what happened: The weekend after Thanksgiving, employees arrived at their shop in Ashland, Virginia, to discover a raccoon that had apparently gained entry at the roof level, fallen through a tile in the ceiling and found himself trapped inside the building. Likely seeking a way out, he climbed back up the shelves to reach his original entry point, knocking down glass bottles from the lower shelves. Judging from the photos, he ingested a potentially dangerous amount of alcohol.
Thankfully, animal control officers eventually arrived to help, gave him a place to sober up and safely released him outside.
“I thought we ought to put that on social media media,” Chief Jeff Parker of Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter told The New York Times. “I had no idea it would go national or even worldwide.”
This raccoon was one of the lucky ones. But we can’t say the same for hundreds of thousands of animals who find themselves in similar situations every year.
A big piece of the problem involves poor planning, design and construction of our developed landscapes: our homes, commercial districts and communities. When wild animals have easy access to the spaces in our buildings, whether through an unprotected vent, a roofline with gaps, an open crawl space access or, yes, a ceiling tile, the consequences can be dire. And while this raccoon survived his ordeal, countless others who wander or find themselves unexpectedly in human spaces are injured, displaced or killed.
The natural psychology and behavior of animals come into play as well. While wild animals generally want to avoid humans, many will tolerate and use the available sheltering sites our constructed landscapes provide.