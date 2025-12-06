Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The viral drunk raccoon headlines highlight a sobering truth

Whenever a wild animal shows up in popular culture, whether through a TV series or a viral photo, there’s almost always a more nuanced story.

A drunk raccoon flat on its stomach between a toilet and a trash can.
A screengrab of the viral raccoon who passed out in the bathroom of a Virginia liquor store.Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter
By  Kitty Block

Kitty Block

Kitty Block is the president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, formerly the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International.