Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Meet the pro-Trump oil baron who’s looking to upend college sports

Cody Campbell is an oil magnate who’s using his ties to the Trump administration to press for changes to college sports that could harm athletes.

Cody Campbell.
Cody Campbell on Nov. 8, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.John E. Moore III / Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.