Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Bluesky is not the good place

The social media site that many sought as an alternative to X fosters groupthink and pointless activism.

An illustration of butterflies yelling at each other from individual bubbles
“Bluesky is a petri dish for groupthink and self-defeating provincialism.”Ben King / MS NOW; Getty Images
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.