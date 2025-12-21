Opinion

This year’s depressing holiday plane-ticket search is brought to you by AI

Buying airline tickets for holiday travel is already stressful enough. Airlines relying on AI models to set ticket prices will likely make things even worse.

An illustration airplane flying through a dollar sign cloud
Delta CEO Ed Bastian revealed during a quarterly earnings call in July that Delta was already using AI to help with pricing.Ben King / MS NOW; Joan Valls / NurPhoto via Getty Images
By  Ganesh Sitaraman

Ganesh Sitaraman

Ganesh Sitaraman is the director of Vanderbilt Policy Accelerator at Vanderbilt Law School and the author of “How to Fix Flying.” He recently testified at a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on airline regulation.