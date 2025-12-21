For a family trying to fly the kids to grandma’s for Christmas Eve dinner, finding reasonably priced airline tickets can feel like a game of chance — and not a fun one. That’s because for decades, airlines have become experts in dynamic pricing, changing ticket prices frequently based on when you buy, what seat you get and when you travel. An analysis from the travel website Upgraded Points, for example, showed that holiday flights cost an average $100 more than a typical week.

But a recent announcement from a major airline that it’s in the “test phase” of “leveraging AI-enhancing pricing solutions” has the potential to make this incredibly opaque and frustrating pricing system a lot worse. Delta CEO Ed Bastian revealed during a quarterly earnings call in July that Delta was already using artificial intelligence to help with pricing for 3% of flights and planned for it to expand to 20% by the end of the year.

The response was swift. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called it “the worst thing I have heard from the already awful airline industry.” Democratic Sens. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Mark Warner of Virginia demanded more information in a letter to Delta, and Sen. Gallego warned that he wouldn’t let Delta “get away with” personalized AI pricing. Delta’s response, in an Aug. 7 written statement, was that it is using AI in its “dynamic pricing model” and said: “There is no fare product Delta has ever used, is testing or plans to use that targets customers with individualized prices based on personal data.”

Imagine needing to fly home to take care of a sick parent and AI has your personal data, knows you’re desperate, and raises your ticket price.



That’s the future Delta could be heading toward. Pricing based on your personal pain point.



I’m demanding answers and fighting back. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 22, 2025

Similarly, in September, at a hearing before a Senate subcommittee on antitrust and consumer protection, a representative from Airlines for America, or A4A, the lobbying group for major airlines including Delta, American, United and Southwest, told Sen. Blumenthal that its member airlines do not use “personal information to target a price toward a person.” However, when Sen. Hawley asked if A4A would support a ban on using AI to set individualized seat prices, the industry’s response was disturbing. The representative answered no because “AI can be used in many, many different ways.”

The lobbying group’s refusal to support such a ban suggests that the industry wants the option of using AI for personalized pricing in the future, and it raises questions about its future intentions.

There are legitimate concerns that by collecting vast amounts of data from customers and making inferences from personal characteristics, airlines could charge each person a unique price — thereby maximizing its profits on the backs of those who need to travel.