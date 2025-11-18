MAGA pastor warns Trump on Epstein: When ‘leaders hide the truth, the people lose faith’

Hours before the House of Representatives’ scheduled vote on Tuesday over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, one of President Donald Trump’s most well-known evangelical allies published an op-ed that cautioned his administration against making the mistake Richard Nixon did, warning about the political consequences of a cover-up.
Trump has spent months discouraging Republicans from pushing for the release of the Epstein files, but amid reports that many House Republicans were planning to defy him and vote to release the files, he changed course over the weekend and said on Monday he’d sign the bill.
But even that support, as my colleague Steve Benen explained, comes with some fine print. Trump still has tools at his disposal to prevent the files’ full release. On Monday’s episode of “The Weeknight,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., noted concerns about legalistic efforts by the administration to prevent the release of some portion of the files.
But a prominent voice in MAGA world is trying to dissuade Trump from taking that path.