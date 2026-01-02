Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Texas standoff: How a feud over a space shuttle could derail a government funding deal

Republicans required a move to Houston in their tax law, but a campaign to block the plan is picking up steam.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz looks down as he stands in an elevator in the U.S. capitol.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz rides in an elevator outside the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on July 10, 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
By  Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick covers Congress for MS NOW. He previously reported for Bloomberg Government, Morning Consult and National Journal. He has bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University.