Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Sen. Ruben Gallego releases plan to tackle housing affordability

Gallego is releasing a 30-page plan with four major pillars aimed at expanding housing supply and reining in costs.

Ruben Gallego speaks while holding a pencil.
Sen. Ruben Gallego during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 15, 2025.Jemal Countess / AFP via Getty Images
By  Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.