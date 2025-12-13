Opinion

Skepticism grows in Europe over Putin’s intentions and Witkoff’s abilities

Growing rift over Ukraine negotiations exposes European fears that inexperienced Trump envoy and new U.S. national security strategy underestimate Russia’s ambitions and threat to the continent.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff on April 11, 2025 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.Gavriil Grigorov / AFP via Getty Images
By  David Rohde  and  Ian Sherwood
David Rohde headshot

David Rohde

David Rohde is the senior national security reporter for MS NOW. Previously he was the senior executive editor for national security and law for NBC News.

Ian Sherwood

Ian Sherwood is the director of international newsgathering for MS NOW, a former executive editor for NBC News and a former deputy Washington bureau chief for the BBC.