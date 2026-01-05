Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Mamdani’s opposition to Trump over Maduro’s capture highlights the mayor’s ‘moral clarity’

MS NOW’s Ayman Mohyeldin explained how Mamdani’s public objection to the administration’s operation in Venezuela could be a “template” for Democrats.

Mamdani faces first test against Trump as Maduro is detained in New York City January 4, 2026 / 03:37
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.