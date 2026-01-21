Opinion

Newsom accuses Trump administration of icing him out of a Davos media appearance

“How weak and pathetic do you have to be to be this scared of a fireside chat?” Newsom wrote on X.

Gavin Newsom walks down a hallway during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 20, 2026.Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Akayla Gardner is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.