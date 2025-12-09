Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Kash Patel draws intense criticism over conduct and probes into Trump opponents December 6, 2025 / 09:33

Following Kash Patel’s purge, ousted FBI officials fight back in court

The bureau’s director has spent much of the year firing personnel for political reasons. The result is a trio of important civil suits.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post