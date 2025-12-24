Opinion

Judge dismisses DOJ bid to nix New York law allowing driver licenses for noncitizens

The federal government sued New York, arguing the state exceeded its authority by restricting federal immigration access to state records, violating the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

People line up at the New York State DMV in New York City.
People line up at the New York State DMV on April 28, 2025, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.