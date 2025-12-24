Judge dismisses DOJ bid to nix New York law allowing driver licenses for noncitizens

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration‘s attempt to invalidate a New York law that allows the state to issue driver licenses without asking for proof of citizenship.
Judge Anne M. Nardacci of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York ruled in favor of the state’s Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, known as the Green Light Law, which “allows all New Yorkers age 16 and older to apply for a standard, not-for-federal purpose, non-commercial driver license or learner permit regardless of their citizenship or lawful status in the United States.”
The law also protects the privacy of license holders by limiting immigration enforcement agencies’ access to state data, and by requiring public reporting when such requests are made.
The Trump administration’s Justice Department sued New York state officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder, over the law in February, arguing the state exceeded its authority in limiting federal access to state data, violating the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Nardacci’s decision to dismiss the case means that those applying for a standard driver license in the state of New York, including undocumented immigrants, can do so without having to provide proof of citizenship or of lawful immigration status.