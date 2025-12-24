Judge dismisses DOJ bid to nix New York law allowing driver licenses for noncitizens

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration‘s attempt to invalidate a New York law that allows the state to issue driver licenses without asking for proof of citizenship.

Judge Anne M. Nardacci of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York ruled in favor of the state’s Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, known as the Green Light Law, which “allows all New Yorkers age 16 and older to apply for a standard, not-for-federal purpose, non-commercial driver license or learner permit regardless of their citizenship or lawful status in the United States.”

The law also protects the privacy of license holders by limiting immigration enforcement agencies’ access to state data, and by requiring public reporting when such requests are made.

The Trump administration’s Justice Department sued New York state officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder, over the law in February, arguing the state exceeded its authority in limiting federal access to state data, violating the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Nardacci’s decision to dismiss the case means that those applying for a standard driver license in the state of New York, including undocumented immigrants, can do so without having to provide proof of citizenship or of lawful immigration status. Recommended Maddowblog Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship blocked by federal judge Steve Benen Maddowblog Judge halts Trump’s power grab on federal elections and voter registrations Steve Benen James called the suit “baseless” and celebrated its dismissal, saying, “As I said from the start, our laws protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe. I will always stand up for New Yorkers and the rule of law.” The DOJ did not immediately respond to MS NOW’s request for comment. The state law does not apply to Real IDs, the federally compliant identification created in 2005 that has been required for domestic air travel since May 7. New York is one of 19 states and Washington, D.C., that do not require proof of citizenship for a driver license. Erum Salam Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.