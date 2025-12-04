Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

He has no relevant experience, sex scandal baggage and a Senate confirmation battle. He was also Mike Johnson’s landlord.

Lee Beaman is up for a spot on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors. His résumé — what’s on it and what’s not on it — may get in the way.

A screengrab of Lee Beaman as he speaks during a hearing on his nomination to be a member of the board of directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority.
A screengrab of Lee Beaman as he speaks during a hearing on his nomination to be a member of the board of directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority on Dec. 3, 2025.U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works
By  Peggy Helman

Peggy Helman

Peggy Helman is a desk associate at MS NOW.