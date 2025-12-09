Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Federal judge grants release of Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury records

The Justice Department requested the release of transcripts and discovery material related to the criminal prosecution of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City.
Ghislaine Maxwell on Oct. 18, 2016, in New York City.Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.